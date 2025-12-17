A popular store in a village near Petersfield will become part of a national chain in the New Year as its current owner is moving on after five years.
Rogate Village Stores is getting an “extensive” revamp with the West Street premises and its Post Office set to temporarily close at 5pm on Tuesday, January 13.
It will reopen as a Londis on January 26 with affected customers encouraged to visit interim branches in Harting and Liss during the period.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work,” said Graham Brander, Post Office area change manager.
Post Office services will be alongside the retail counter following the refit, while current opening hours will be retained once work has been completed.
