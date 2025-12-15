People around East Hampshire and the Rother Valley are set for a dazzling evening of light entertainment as a Christ-Massey cavalcade will hit the road this Saturday.
All tracks will lead to Petersfield as around 50 farmers will take part in the annual RMW Tractor Run in aid of Hampshire & IoW Air Ambulance.
A convoy festooned in Christmas lights will visit around a dozen villages in the Petersfield Award-winning event organised by Stroud farmer Mark Rowden.
The tour will begin at the A272 Winchester Road BP at 4.55pm before passing through Petersfield High Street, Buriton, South Harting, Nyewood, Rogate, Milland, Liphook, Rake, Liss, Hill Brow and Sheet.
The run will conclude in Petersfield Square around 8pm with Mr Rowden confirming: “We’re all good to go”.
He said: “The map has been put out on as many Instagram and Facebook pages as I can so we’re all set.
“We’ve got around 50 tractors taking part, the same as last year, as we’re limited in the numbers we can have.
“Because it’s become so popular we have a waiting list to join, but we can’t have any more because Petersfield Square is just about viable to get everyone on it.”
Onlookers can expect to see a variety of vintage and modern-day tractors decked with illuminations, but some may be more dazzling than others according to the organiser.
Mark added: “You get some people who put the same lights on year after year but there’s others that up the ante and put two or three more sets on.
“It gets more and more extravagant and there’s a little bit of healthy competition between some - maybe we could have a sponsor for best lights next year.”
For more details, timings and the route map look for RMW’s Charity Tractor Runs on Facebook.
