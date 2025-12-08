Drivers in and around Waverley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Shackleford, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Liphook to Thursley, diversion route for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.