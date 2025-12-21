A merry motorcade has been cheered on by thousands as around 50 farmers spent the evening spreading Christmas joy around two counties.
It’s fair to say the annual RMW Tractor Run is now one of the biggest and more popular events on the East Hampshire and Rother Valley festive calendar judging by the cheering crowds that lined the streets last night.
Around 50 illuminated tractors made a three-hour circuit from Petersfield to Buriton, Harting, Nyewood, Rogate, Milland, Liphook, Rake, Liss, Hill Brow, Sheet and back in aid of the Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance.
Horns blared and Christmas songs were played as the cheery cavalcade organised by Stroud farmer Mark Rowden made its way around two districts.
The event ended in Petersfield town centre with farmers – who came from afar as Headley, Alton, The Meon Valley and south of Butser – parked their tractors in and around The Square.
Collections took place throughout the evening with organisers hopeful that proceeds from the award-winning event will exceed the £24,000 raised from the 2024 run.
Comments
