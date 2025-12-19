Police want to track down a Seat Leon driver who showed “extreme disregard” for motorists and the wider public after making a dangerous getaway in Liss.
Yesterday’s dreadful weather conditions (Thursday, December 18) meant the officer who was trailing the car was forced to ease off.
But East Hampshire Police police don’t want the driver’s behaviour to go unchallenged so they’ve asked for the public’s help in bringing the culprit to justice.
The silver Leon “made off” from PS Cork of the Rural Crime Taskforce at 2.45pm on Andlers Ash Road in a period of heavy rainfall.
The car then turned left onto Hill Brow Road before making a right at the Whistle Stop roundabout onto Station Road, where it was seen “dangerously overtaking” other vehicles.
“The driver of this vehicle placed themselves at great risk as well as posing a significant risk to the wider public,” said a spokesperson for the police.
The spokesperson added: “The pursuit was self-stood down due to the conditions presented.
“As a result of this, and because we do not want to let this behaviour go unchallenged, we are asking the wider public for any further information in regards to this.”
Police have asked witnesses, drivers with dashcam footage or anyone who has seen the vehicle to get in touch via 101 quoting crime reference number 44250569390.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
