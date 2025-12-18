Police investigating a spate of rural crimes and non-dwelling burglaries around East Hampshire, Rushmoor and other parts of the county have arrested three men.
The arrests follow reports that quad bikes, pick-up trucks, vans, plants, gardening equipment and power tools had been stolen from rural areas on 35 separate occasions.
Properties in Hart, Test Valley and the Winchester districts were also targeted between June and December with the Northern Area Crime Team launching an investigation.
Officers arrested three men after carrying out warrants at addresses in Hook, Yateley and Bracknell on Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and conspire to steal from another.
A 30-year-old man from Hook has been arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.
A 30-year-old man from Hook has been arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.
All three have been released on police bail with conditions, while our officers carry out further enquiries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.