A serial shoplifter has been jailed and banned from wearing wigs in shops after admitting a string of thefts in East Hampshire.
Cole stole £964 worth of goods from shops in Hook and Liphook between November 10 and December 1. On one occasion, she wore a wig to disguise herself while stealing seven bags of dog food from Sainsbury’s in Liphook.
Under the terms of the CBO, Cole is banned from wearing a wig or hair piece, or any face covering that conceals her appearance when entering a shop. She is also banned from every Sainsbury’s and Tesco store in the UK, as well as the B&M store in Bordon.
The order also requires her to place any items for purchase in a basket or trolley until they are paid for, and to present proof of having the means to pay if requested by a business, the police or street wardens in Hampshire and Surrey. She must also show a receipt as proof of payment if asked, leave any shop immediately if required to do so, and not return the same day.
East Hampshire Inspector Matt Wake said: “Cole repeatedly and brazenly steals from local businesses, even going as far as to making a poor attempt at disguising herself with a wig to try and deceive police and shop owners.
“Once she’s served her prison sentence, she will face a number of very strict conditions that prohibit her behaviour. If she fails to comply, she will be arrested and brought before the courts once more.
“Where shoplifting is reported to us, we make every effort to identify and arrest offenders, and use other tactics such as applying for CBOs to limit re-offending.
“There can be a number of reasons why someone might repeatedly steal – it varies from individual to individual, but it can often be driven by addiction issues. Police work closely with local services who can provide support to those with addictions.
“We want the community to keep reporting incidents of anti-social behaviour and business crime in East Hampshire to police, so we can continue to work with partners to address these behaviours, and take appropriate action against any criminal offences.”
