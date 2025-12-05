A man exposed himself to a woman in woodland close to the A3 near Liphook at lunchtime yesterday.
Police have launched an appeal for information following the upsetting incident at Bramshott Chase woodland around 12.10pm on Thursday, December 4.
The incident took place in a grassy area on Chase Lane, 20 metres from the main path.
The victim has described the suspect as a white man with a slightly big build who was wearing a hoodie, black jacket, puffer-style coat and bright orange work trousers with stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire police on 101 quoting 44250546800. You can also submit information via https://orlo.uk/7GOXk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
