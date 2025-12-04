A lane is currently blocked on the A3 south of Petersfield as a vehicle has overturned in the Butser cutting.
Witnesses reported seeing a Tesla on its roof on the nearside lane of the northbound carriageway around half a mile south of the Buriton and Causeway junction.
It appears at least one other vehicle was involved as three other cars were adjacent while debris is spread across the nearside lane.
The accident is believed to have taken place just after 9am with queues extending to the Clanfield and Chalton junction with emergency services yet to arrive at 9.30am.
However, it doesn’t look like anyone was injured as drivers who passed the scene reported seeing motorists standing beside the road and talking.
