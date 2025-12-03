A different type of bubbly is being served in Petersfield as a tea-riffic duo are serving up a taste of the Orient.
A pop sensation has come to The Folly Market as bubble tea is now available at Honey & Pearls.
And with Miso Asia opening last month in the former Ruby & Monty’s unit on the High Street, it seems the town is savouring a new wave of eastern delights.
Holly Clarke is one half of the Honey & Pearls duo that were convinced there was a place for bubble tea in the “bustling” market town of Petersfield.
The pair have a passion for the product as Holly fell in love with bubble tea in North America while her business partner is Taiwanese.
They decided to take the plunge when a unit in the Folly Market became available with the pair getting a warm welcome since their arrival last month.
Holly said: “We decided months ago we would do this together so when the opportunity came up and this unit became available we decided to make it happen.
“We felt there was a place for bubble tea in Petersfield.
“We’ve had lots of people come in. People are so happy they don’t have to go to Portsmouth or Guildford to get bubble tea anymore.”
There are two types of tea available: milk or fruit, with customers having options on size, ice, sweetness and toppings. Options for the latter range from brown sugar tapioca pearls to popping balls in a variety of flavours from passion fruit and peach to lychee and mango.
Matcha milk tea is also available but their enterprise is not just about the drink, as the shelves are stocked with a variety of gifts and keepsakes. For more details look for Honey and Pearls on Facebook or Instagram.
