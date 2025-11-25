A teenage singer-songwriter from East Hampshire is set for a hometown concert after wowing the nation with a Eurovision legend.
Kat Meredith won the hearts of millions when she performed It Will Always Matter with Sam Ryder during the BBC’s live Children In Need coverage on November 14.
The 18-year-old from Liss got the amazing opportunity to showcase her talent to a national audience because of the support she received from MusicFusion.
Kat, a neurodivergent wheelchair user who was born with cerebral palsy, blossomed as a person and artist after being introduced to the Havant charity.
The good cause had also previously received funding from CIN so when BBC producers got in touch looking for a success story to report on, Kat was put forward.
But that also led to an incredible experience with Kat getting to duet with Spaceman star Sam on live television in one of the show’s most touching moments.
“It was an incredible experience,” said the musician.
“It happened so quickly to be nervous but I loved every minute of it. I won’t forget it.
“It was a rush when it happened. There was a lot of time in the dressing room and we were watching the show.
“Then it was my time to get ready and I was told to go on. I actually didn’t know the song had started as there was no introduction like in the rehearsals.
“He had the ear piece and I didn’t so the only direction I had was from him. It was like, ok, here we go.”
MusicFusion is a good cause that gives young people facing challenging circumstances a safe space to breathe, connect, make music and friends. The charity has changed Kat’s life through giving her the opportunity to perform and record in a studio, while helping her wellbeing and confidence.
Kat said: “They work with vulnerable young people and help by offering opportunities with music.
“I recorded music but they offer different things to different people like learning how to play instruments.
“They received funding from CIN so someone called up saying we’re looking for people with success stories. When I came to MF I was struggling with mental health issues and they really helped me.
“I was put forward but there was a long selection process, but I was chosen. This actually began in February.”
Kat and Sam first met at Wembley Arena and had a couple of rehearsals together with the long-haired and ever-smiling Ryder being a joy to work with.
Kat added: “He’s really like Freddie Mercury and one the nicest people you’ll ever meet – he’s always smiling.
“And I know he didn’t win Eurovision but I think he was everyone’s winner.”
If you missed Kat perform on the BBC there’s another chance to see her live this Friday (November 28) as she will be performing in aid of MusicFusion from 7pm at the Liss Triangle Centre.
Tickets are available from The Triangle Centre on 01730 301000, Liss Yarns or https://www.liss-triangle-centre.org.uk
