A hospice at home charity has received a tree-mendous Christmas present from a garden centre on the border of East Hampshire and West Sussex.
Rake Garden Centre joined forces with Hospice UK to donate a real Christmas tree to the Rosemary Foundation in a heartwarming festive initiative.
The Blue Diamond Group which runs the garden centre on London Road made the gesture as they want to “spread joy and create magical moments for patients and their families,” according to relationship manager, Jill Kerr.
She said: “We are honoured to partner with Hospice UK during this special time of year.
“Hospices play an extraordinary role in providing compassionate palliative care, helping people live with comfort, dignity, and love. Supporting their work is truly a privilege.”
She added: “We hope that our Christmas trees and Santa visits bring warmth and joy to families, lifting festive spirits and creating treasured memories for everyone involved.”
The Rosemary Foundation is a Petersfield-based hospital at home charity that provides free, supportive and hands-on palliative and end-of-life care for people in their own homes.
Their amazing nurses provide care to patients within a 15-mile radius of their Lavant Street office 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the service is entirely reliant on grants and donations.
Hospice UK’s Mike Clarke said: “We’re so grateful for this wonderful act of festive goodwill from Blue Diamond which will help to bring comfort to the residents and families that we care for.
“Many hospices are really struggling at the moment, so support like this really matters. I hope it inspires other companies to support their local hospices too.”
As the national charity for hospice and end of life care, Hospice UK represents a community of more than 200 hospices across the UK that are members of the organisation.
