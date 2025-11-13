Items most needed include Christmas puddings, mince pies, cakes, biscuits, chocolates, nuts, crisps, sauces and soft drinks. Donations of toys, games and presents for children and teenagers are also urgently required.
Contributions can be dropped off at regular collection points around the town or at The Swan Inn in Haslemere before December 1.
You can also support the appeal by shopping with participating local retailers, including Past & Present Haslemere, The Sports Locker, Curated Living, The Haslemere Bookshop, Sass & Spirit and Rock’n Shards.
