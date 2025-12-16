A record breaking 550 residents filled the gardens of Haslemere Museum last Thursday (December 11) for a magical evening of carols, music, and festive cheer. Hosted by Town Crier Christian Ashdown, the event featured performances by the Haslemere Rock Choir and the Haslemere Town Band, who led the crowd through a selection of Christmas favourites.
Families were also treated to a visit from Santa, who managed to take a break from his busy period and commute down from the North Pole. Free mulled wine and mince pies, provided by the Haslemere Chamber of Trade and Commerce with donations from M&S, Tesco, and Waitrose, kept everyone warm.
Mayor of Haslemere, Councillor Jean Arrick, said: “It was amazing to see so many people from our community come together to celebrate the season. A special thank you to the Rock Choir for singing so beautifully and to everyone who helped organise and support the event.”
Town Crier Christian Ashdown added: “It was a fantastic evening. This event has outgrown the town centre, and there’s nowhere better than the museum gardens. It’s wonderful to see the community come together, and the money raised will help fund the Christmas lights.”
Guest conductor Ian Young, who played with the UK Forces Veterans Show Band, reflected: “I started my playing days in the Haslemere Band in 1974 before serving 15 years in the forces. Being part of a town band set me up for a music career and gives back to the community. It’s great to see a band with such a long history continue to support local students and the wider community.”
Donations raised during the evening totalled £1,180, which will be shared between the Haslemere Christmas Lights and the Mayor’s Charities. Organisers described the event as a hugely fun community evening, with the Chamber committee enjoying taking part each year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.