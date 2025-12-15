Haslemere’s St Christopher’s Church was packed once again for The Hunter Centre’s annual Christmas Concert, raising funds to support people living with dementia.
The evening opened with a welcome from Rev’d Chris Bessant, followed by a solo of Silent Night by Bea Foulds from the Parish Junior Choir. The choir, under Clive Osgood, performed a mix of festive favourites, joined by The Winterbourne Singers.
Ten-year-old Sebastian Myers, from the church youth group The Den, wowed the audience with a solo performance of O Holy Night. Then Hindhead Music Centre’s ‘Surrey Young Strings’ impressed with a medley from Verdi’s La Traviata, before adding a playful touch with Leroy Anderson’s Plink Plank Plunk.
The musical performances were complemented by readings and verse, including Luke 1:26–35, the poem The Song of the Baubles, and two original works by congregation members Jessica Jones and Stuart Harrod. Stuart’s poem, reflecting on life with dementia, brought the purpose of the evening into sharp focus.
Anne Downing, Chair of the Trustees, said: “We were delighted to raise more than ever from the event in 2025, just over £1500, to support the activities we like to provide.”
Greg Stafford MP, Patron of The Hunter Centre, praised the charity’s work and thanked everyone involved for their support and Rev’d Chris Bessant closed the evening with a blessing.
The Hunter Centre is a lifeline for people living with dementia in Haslemere. Run by the charity Friends of the Elderly, it provides vital day care and support for some of the town’s most vulnerable residents, and also offers some respite for those caring for them.
As a not-for-profit organisation, every pound is reinvested directly into care, staff and facilities – ensuring the Hunter Centre is able to continue offering high-quality, compassionate care at the heart of the community.
