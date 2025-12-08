As we near the end of a year of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Allies’ victory in the Second World War, it is worth looking back at how Farnham itself reflected on peace, sacrifice and hope in those early months after the fighting ended.
Eighty years ago this week, dignitaries gathered in the town to celebrate the end of the war and to remember those who had made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Farnham Herald of December 15, 1945, carried a detailed account of a celebratory dinner attended by none other than the home secretary, James Chuter Ede.
The event was held at the Farnham British Restaurant and brought together many of the town’s leading figures — among them generals, councillors and headmasters. Mayors from nearby towns, including Guildford and Hartley Wintney, were also present, along with bishops and other civic leaders.
Mr Chuter Ede, a Surrey man originally from Epsom, had switched allegiance from the Liberals to Labour and was now serving in Clement Attlee’s post-war government. While the evening was celebratory in tone, remembrance was never far from the surface.
Yet, he reminded those gathered: “In the midst of their rejoicing they could not but remember those who had made the ultimate sacrifice that they and we might live.”
In his reply, Mr Chuter Ede said the theme running through the evening’s speeches was one of “responsibility” — responsibility to the country and its people. He also spoke of the newly elected Labour government and the huge task facing the nation in peace as well as war.
“We have to realise,” he said, “that in the 20th century this country, with its allies, will have to play the same part in preserving world peace that the British Navy played throughout the 19th century.”
Speaking on behalf of Farnham, Mr W H Hadfield reflected with pride on the town’s wartime contribution.
“I think it can be claimed on behalf of Farnham that the people of Farnham have made no less of their contribution to that success,” he said.
“Their licences have laboured manfully in an effort to satisfy Canadian thirsts,” he joked.
“And its people have cheerfully borne the many burdens of war, but above all, many of its sons and daughters have served their country with distinction in many theatres of war.”
He also painted a picture of a town emerging from the shadow of air raids.
“Now it is all over, we no longer hear the fearful wail of the siren, followed by distant explosion,” he said.
And, looking ahead, his words now read with gentle poignancy.
“The year 1945 marks the turning point. We are on the eve of great changes. We can only surmise what they will be. “But there can be no doubt that in 20 years from now, Farnham will be a much more important place than it is today. Footpaths will become roads, roads will become important thoroughfares and there will be open spaces.”
Eighty years on, with much of that future now realised, those words offer a touching glimpse into the hopes of a town standing at the threshold of peace.
