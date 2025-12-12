New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Waverley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Jade Inn, at 6 High Street, Bramley, Guildford, Surrey was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 6.
And Wild 'N' Out, at Willinghurst Estate Guildford Road, Shamley Green, Guildford, Surrey was also given a score of three on November 6.
It means that of Waverley's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 155 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.