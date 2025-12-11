New research from homelessness charity Shelter shows more than 382,000 people in England, including over 175,000 children, will spend this Christmas homeless.
The charity said a shortage of social homes, unaffordable private rents and the housing benefit freeze are pushing more people into homelessness.
It comes as the Government announced on Wednesday evening a new strategy to halve rough sleeping and prevent more households from becoming homeless, including a £3.5 billion investment over the next three years.
Using data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Shelter's analysis reveals some 17 people were homeless in Waverley as of June, which corresponds to one in 7,899 people in the area.
Of them, around 11 were living in temporary accommodation, while the charity estimates six were sleeping on the streets based on Autumn 2024 data.
Shelter estimates 382,618 people in England, including 175,025 children, will spend this Christmas homeless.
The charity's analysis shows the number of people recorded as homeless has risen by a "shocking" 8% in the year to June, equivalent to 28,602 persons.
It means one in every 153 people nationwide does not have a home, which Shelter said "reflects sharp rises in the number of people sleeping rough and record numbers of families with children forced to live in temporary accommodation".
Combining Government data and figures obtained through Freedom of Information requests, the charity found a record 350,480 homeless people are living in temporary accommodation, including 84,240 families.
It is the highest figure since records began and means 90% of homeless people live in this type of accommodation.
The research also found over half (202,587) of homeless people in England live in London where one in 45 people are homeless. Newham, in East London, has the highest homelessness rate nationwide with one in 18 people homeless.
Outside of London, Slough is the worst affected local authority, with one in 43 people homeless. It is followed by Hastings with one in 60 and Manchester and Birmingham, both with one in 61.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government announced on Wednesday evening a new cross-government plan towards ending rough sleeping and homelessness.
The new strategy pledges to halve the number of long-term rough sleepers, end the unlawful use of B&Bs as temporary accommodation for more than six weeks for families and prevent thousands more households from becoming homeless, and will be backed by a £3.5 billion investment over the next three years.
Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter, said: "With more than 382,000 people homeless today, the Government is doing the right thing by giving this scandal the attention it deserves.
"While the focus on preventing homelessness in its strategy is positive, we still badly need a plan to get the people who are currently stuck in temporary accommodation, or on the streets, into a safe home."
She added the charity welcomes the Government's £39 billion investment in social and affordable homes announced earlier this year, but warned "until a lot more of these social homes are built, one of the only ways to escape homelessness is if you can afford to pay a private rent".
"We know from our frontline services this is almost impossible to do when housing benefit remains frozen, and that is where the homelessness strategy falls short," she said.
"Many of the families calling Shelter are stuck in inherently damaging temporary accommodation for years – this should not be the tolerated norm.
"For the Government's strategy to work, its goal must be to wipe out homelessness in its entirety. This requires unfreezing housing benefit to help people right now, as well as delivering 90,000 new social rent homes a year for 10 years."
Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: "Homelessness is one of the most profound challenges we face as a society, because at the heart, it’s about people.
"Families deserve stability, children need a safe place to grow, and individuals simply want the dignity of a home.
"Through our new strategy we can build a future where homelessness is rare, brief, and not repeated. With record investment, new duties on public services, and a relentless focus on accountability, we will turn ambition into reality."