New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Malabar Indian Restaurant at 184 High Street, Cranleigh, Surrey; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: Mullard Lab at Mullard Space Science Laboratory Holmbury Hill Road, Holmbury St Mary, Dorking, Surrey; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: The Cabin at Haslemere Railway Station Lower Street, Haslemere, Surrey; rated on November 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Lower Bourne Social Club at The Royal British Legion Hall Burnt Hill Road, Lower Bourne, Farnham, Surrey; rated on November 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Subway at 16 The Borough, Farnham, Surrey; rated on December 5