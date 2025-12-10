A high-end patisserie in Farnham is set to close after rising costs in the town made it financially unsustainable.
Petite Patisserie on The Borough will close permanently on Friday, December 19.
There was much excitement in the town when Leyre Pedrazuela, a former contestant on Bake Off: The Professionals, collaborated with The Bush Hotel to create a unique experience in Farnham.
The patisserie became known for its high-quality seasonal desserts, but a combination of rising food, employment and energy costs has made continued operation unviable.
The Bush Hotel, which owns and funds the patisserie in partnership with Ms Pedrazuela as part of its support for town centre improvements, also pointed to the impact of extensive roadworks on footfall and sales.
With further disruption expected, a spokesperson said: “The cumulative challenges have unfortunately made it impossible for Petite Patisserie to continue trading.”
A spokesperson for The Bush Hotel said: “Petite Patisserie is owned and funded by The Bush Hotel and operated in partnership with Leyre Pedrazuela. We have greatly valued the opportunity to develop the Petite Patisserie concept, brand and café kitchen with Leyre, and we fully shared her vision for bringing high-end patisserie to Farnham.
“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Leyre and her team for their dedication, creativity and commitment. Despite today’s announcement, we remain immensely proud of the exceptional customer feedback received for their outstanding desserts.”
Ms Pedrazuela said: “This has been one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make. Petite Patisserie was created from a deep love for beautiful, high-quality patisserie and the dream of bringing something truly special to Farnham.
“Small businesses live on passion, resilience and community support — but sometimes, despite our love for what we do and how hard we have worked, the circumstances become too difficult to overcome.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to The Bush Hotel.
“Without their belief, support and investment, Petite Patisserie would never have been possible. Their generosity allowed us to build the space, the kitchen and the dream, and this will always be cherished.
“We are also endlessly thankful to our wonderful customers. Every visit, every kind word, every celebration cake you trusted us with means more than we could ever say. Your support has been everything to us, and it will stay in our hearts forever.
“Any unfulfilled orders or deposits made for dates beyond our closing will of course be fully refunded. We will be in touch with customers direct for any existing orders.”
