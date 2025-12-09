No child should wake up to an empty stocking on Christmas morning – and leisure centres across East Hampshire and Waverley are stepping in to make sure of it. Seven local centres have been named official drop-off points for Mission Christmas, a nationwide campaign run by Bauer Media’s Cash for Kids charity to ensure disadvantaged children don’t miss the magic of the festive season.
From now until Friday, December 19, residents can donate brand-new, unopened and unwrapped gifts at Whitehill & Bordon Leisure Centre, Taro Leisure Centre, Alton Sports Centre, Cranleigh Leisure Centre, Farnham Leisure Centre, Godalming Leisure Centre and Haslemere Leisure Centre.
Managed by Everyone Active with support from both Waverley and East Hants councils, the centres are prepared to handle the growing demand for donations.
“Mission Christmas has a huge impact on children and families during this time of year,” said Chris West, contract manager at Everyone Active. “By donating, we can help bring much-needed joy to those struggling. A simple act of kindness can make a big difference to a child’s life. We’re grateful for every gift, no matter how small.”
Steve Little, contract manager at Everyone Active in Waverley, added: “We’re proud to support this incredible campaign. Every present donated helps ensure young people who might otherwise receive nothing wake up to a gift – and a little magic.”
Lisa Congdon, Charity Cluster Manager for Cash for Kids, said: “This collaboration provides convenient locations for the community to donate gifts, helping children living in poverty experience the joy of receiving a present. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and spread festive cheer to families who need it most.”
Councillor Kika Mirylees, Waverley Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Services, Leisure and EDI, added: “Mission Christmas is about more than presents – it’s about hope, kindness, and showing families they are not alone. By donating, our community can bring smiles and a little magic to children this festive season.”
