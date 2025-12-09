Weydon School students can go into the Christmas holidays in celebratory mood after their school was named number one their category in the Sunday Times Parent Power 2026 awards.
The Farnham school topped the national league table for state secondary schools without sixth forms following an outstanding set of GCSE results by the class of 2025. It is a rise from last year, when Weydon ranked third nationally.
Almost half of all GCSE grades – 48.3 per cent – were awarded at grades 7 to 9, the equivalent of the former A and A*.
Principal Ros Allen said: “It is wonderful that the achievements of our students have been recognised in this way.
“These outcomes are not accidental or fortunate; they are the result of the hard work and determination of our students and the commitment, passion and care of our staff which together creates a culture of belief, ambition and joy. We are tremendously proud of them all.”
The national accolade reflects the findings of the school’s most recent inspection, which praised both academic standards and personal development.
John Winter, chief executive of the Weydon Multi Academy Trust, said:“We are delighted, surprised and humbled by this recognition.
“It is wonderful that the hard work of our students, the staff and the school leadership team have been recognised by being awarded this significant accolade.”
The Sunday Times Parent Power guide is published annually and is widely regarded as the UK’s most authoritative schools league table. It uses publicly available examination results and Department for Education data to rank schools across a range of categories.
South Farnham School also achieved national recognition after being named Highly Commended Primary School of the Year 2026 in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.
The school ranked second-best primary in the South East and joint 22nd nationally, placing it among the strongest performers in the country based on Key Stage 2 results.
