A local jeweller is marking Farnham’s full December reopening after months of disruption with a special Christmas prize draw.
Like many businesses in the town centre, Andre Noir was impacted by major roadworks along Downing Street throughout the year, which disrupted travel and reduced footfall across Farnham.
To thank residents for their continued support, the independent jeweller is giving away £1,000 of jewellery in a festive prize draw, which will take place at 4pm on Monday, December 22.
The Mayor of Farnham, Councillor George Murray, is expected to draw the winner.
Residents can enter in-store at Andre Noir in Lion & Lamb Yard, next to The White Company, or online. No purchase is required and entries close at 3pm on the day of the draw.
Dan Fox, owner of Andre Noir, said: “Farnham has shown remarkable patience this year. The roadworks made life harder for everyone, yet people continued supporting the independent shops that give this town its character.
“This prize draw is our way of saying thank you — and of bringing a little sparkle back after months of cones and queues.”
With access now fully restored, the boutique is welcoming shoppers to browse its Christmas collections, featuring a range of gold and silver jewellery designed as meaningful gifts.
Mr Fox said: “Christmas is a time when people want to show how they feel. We’ve put together a range of meaningful gifts — from timeless gold to elegant silver — for anyone wanting to give a really special gift this Christmas.”
Cllr Murray added: “It’s been a demanding year for residents and businesses alike. Initiatives like this help restore some Christmas cheer and highlight what makes Farnham’s independent high street so unique.”
Andre Noir is open weekdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 5pm through to and including Christmas Eve. The store will also open on Sunday, December 14, and Sunday, December 21, from 10am to 4pm.
