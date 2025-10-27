Major improvement works in The Borough have been brought forward and will now take place from January to March, with a full road closure between Castle Street and the Royal Deer junction.
The changes are part of the Farnham Infrastructure Programme, which is progressing on schedule as permanent traffic lights are set to go live and Downing Street is resurfaced ahead of its reopening on Friday, November 1.
The programme team has worked closely with town centre businesses to ensure that work in November and December causes as little disruption as possible, supporting the vital pre-Christmas trading period.
Planned works continuing through to the end of 2025 include:
- Resurfacing, drainage repairs and minor layout changes at the South Street and Union Road junction. Overnight closures will run from 10pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, from Monday, November 4 to Thursday, December 19. The Central, South Street and Bush Hotel car parks will remain open, but drivers exiting after 10pm should follow directions from the site team.
- Upgrades to Borelli Walk between Brightwells and South Street will complete the shared walking and cycling route between the Riverside car parks and South Street. Please use alternative routes while Borelli Walk is closed.
- Minor localised works will take place along Downing Street and West Street without road or pavement closures.
- Works in Victoria Road from November to March will not require a road closure, though a small number of spaces in the Central car park may be unavailable at times.
In the New Year, work to complete Downing Street and West Street will restart and continue until February. Lane restrictions will be in place on West Street, but Downing Street will remain open.
The Borough phase will widen pavements, install a raised table pedestrian crossing, landscaped areas and a new loading bay. The closure is required to carry out the works safely, and a diversion will be in place. The road will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists, and shops will stay accessible during opening hours. Bus diversions will be announced closer to the time.
While The Borough is closed, work will also take place at the Royal Deer junction, with new paving and signalised crossing points. The junction will remain open but with lane closures.
The final phases of the town centre improvements will take place on Castle Street and Victoria Road between April and November. Most of the Castle Street works will allow two-way traffic managed by temporary lights, though the final resurfacing will require some overnight closures.
The lower section of Downing Street (between Longbridge junction and Lower Church Lane) is now permanently open to two-way traffic.
Motorists using Waggon Yard car park can exit east along the bottom of Downing Street, through the Longbridge junction, and travel to south Farnham without driving around the town centre.
For the latest information on the town centre works, visit www.surreycc.gov.uk/farnhamworks or call 0300 200 1003.
