A magical family theatre show comes to Farnham for the first time this Christmas.

The Snowsmith will be taking to the stage at Farnham Maltings from Friday, December 12 to Wednesday, December 24.

The captivating tale follows inventor Eira on a daring quest to bring snow back to her ancient hometown of Thawmor. Told through spectacular puppetry, live folk music and immersive storytelling, the show promises a spellbinding experience for all ages.

A performer in The Snowsmith, which comes to Farnham Maltings this December.
Audiences will journey across rivers, mountains and mines as Eira encounters giant sea beasts, mischievous goats and unlikely friends in her mission to make it snow once more.

Created by live performance company Half a String, The Snowsmith features intricate sets, stunning puppetry, audience interaction and a magical atmosphere from start to finish.

Visitors will also be greeted by a wintry transformation of the Maltings’ foyer, where a Snowsmith-inspired set brings the story to life before the show even begins.

The Snowsmith by Half a String is coming to Farnham Maltings
Craft workshops will run on weekends throughout December, giving young artists the chance to make their own Snowsmith puppets. There will also be special pre-bedtime performances, perfect for families who fancy wearing their Christmas pyjamas to the theatre.

Katy Potter, deputy chief executive at Farnham Maltings, said: “Christmas at Farnham Maltings is all about families coming together, and The Snowsmith captures that spirit beautifully.

“We can’t wait to welcome audiences into this magical world – from the puppetry and music on stage to the pyjama nights and puppet workshops. It’s going to be a fun and festive adventure for children and grown-ups alike.”

The Snowsmith by Half a String is coming to Farnham Maltings.
Supported by Arts Council England and BEAM, The Snowsmith includes a relaxed performance on Friday, December 20 at 11am for audience members with additional needs, and a captioned performance on Saturday, December 21 at 11am displaying live dialogue, song lyrics and sound cues.

Recommended for families with children aged three and over, tickets start from £14.50 and are available at www.farnhammaltings.com/the-snowsmith.