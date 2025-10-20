Announcements about “investing” £24 billion into the NHS are meaningless. It is another black hole in need of radical reform, as do all the public service institutions. Such “action” always prompts me to ask: what are we going to get for it? More doctors and nurses (we can’t, as these positions are oversubscribed and the Treasury won’t fund all of these places, so we import them)? Further reduced waiting lists (by how many, and over what time)? And so on. My point is that one needs to measure the outcomes and relate them to input to determine value for money — but I could be speaking Etruscan as far as our various governments are concerned.