Alresford Rotary’s traditional Guy Fawkes Bonfire and Fireworks Night will be held on Friday, November 7. The club has organised the event for 28 years, raising funds for less fortunate people locally and worldwide. The Torchlight Procession starts at 7pm at the top of Broad Street and will follow the Alresford fire engine — with an effigy of Guy Fawkes on board — to Arlebury Park. The bonfire will be lit at 7.45pm in Arlebury Park and the fireworks will start at 8pm. Procession torches will be on sale from Rotary stalls at the top of West Street and Broad Street, and the Co-op. Fireworks tickets will be available on the night from the same locations and at Arlebury Park, and in advance at ticketsource.co.uk/alresford-rotary. Tickets cost £9 for over-16s and £4.50 for children aged five to 16 if bought in October, rising to £12 and £6 respectively in November. Under-fives go free.