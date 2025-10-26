Farnham
Farnham has not one but two Bonfire Night celebrations this November. The festivities begin on Friday, November 7, when Farnham Rugby Club hosts its annual Fireworks to Music evening at its Wilkinson Way grounds. The family-friendly event runs from 5.30pm to 10.30pm and features a fireworks display choreographed to music, a BBQ, hot food stalls and a licensed bar. Tickets are available in advance from tickettailor.com. Then on Saturday, November 8, the Farnham Fireworks and Torchlit Procession returns to light up the town. Organised by Farnham Round Table, thousands are expected to join the torchlit parade from Waggon Yard to Farnham Park, where a bonfire and 15-minute fireworks display await. Visitors can enjoy live music, fire performers, Taiko drummers, street food and mulled wine. Tickets and torches should be bought in advance at farnhamfireworks.com.
Alresford
Alresford Rotary’s traditional Guy Fawkes Bonfire and Fireworks Night will be held on Friday, November 7. The club has organised the event for 28 years, raising funds for less fortunate people locally and worldwide. The Torchlight Procession starts at 7pm at the top of Broad Street and will follow the Alresford fire engine — with an effigy of Guy Fawkes on board — to Arlebury Park. The bonfire will be lit at 7.45pm in Arlebury Park and the fireworks will start at 8pm. Procession torches will be on sale from Rotary stalls at the top of West Street and Broad Street, and the Co-op. Fireworks tickets will be available on the night from the same locations and at Arlebury Park, and in advance at ticketsource.co.uk/alresford-rotary. Tickets cost £9 for over-16s and £4.50 for children aged five to 16 if bought in October, rising to £12 and £6 respectively in November. Under-fives go free.
Four Marks
Four Marks Fireworks will be staged by the Friends of Four Marks School PTA at Four Marks Recreation Ground on Friday, November 7. The event will run from 5pm to 8pm, with fireworks at 6.30pm, plus live music, stalls, food and a bar. Last year’s event was attended by 1,500 people and raised £10,500 for the school. A family ticket (two over-15s and two children aged three to 15) costs £25. Individual tickets cost £9 for over-15s and £6 for children aged three to 15. Under-threes go free. To book, visit fofmpta.co.uk/ticket.
Haslemere
Bonfire Night will light up the hills with events across Haslemere and nearby villages. Haslemere Museum’s Fireworks and Bonfire Evening returns on Saturday, November 8, with doors at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm. Expect hot food, drinks and entertainment in the museum gardens (haslemere-museum.arttickets.org.uk). At Woolmer Hill Playing Fields, The Hills Fireworks offers a family-friendly early evening show on Saturday, November 8, with gates at 4pm, the bonfire at 4.30pm and fireworks at 5.30pm (familiesonline.co.uk).
Chiddingfold
Chiddingfold hosts one of Surrey’s most atmospheric village celebrations on Saturday, November 8. Crowds will gather on The Green for the torchlit procession at 7pm, the bonfire at 7.15pm and fireworks around 8pm (chiddingfoldbonfire.org.uk).
Midhurst
Midhurst Rother College will stage a display on Friday, November 7, with gates at 6.30pm and a 12-minute show against the backdrop of the Cowdray Ruins. Expect gourmet food trucks, a bar and sweet treats.
Fernhurst
Fernhurst’s third annual “Fernhurst Fawkes” takes place on Friday, November 7, from 6pm. All money raised from tickets supports the village preschool and Christmas tree fund.
Bordon
Bordon will light up the sky on Saturday, November 8, with its annual fireworks at The Shed in Sergeants Yard. The family-friendly evening begins at 4pm with a temporary road closure for safe set-up. From 5.30pm, enjoy funfair rides for children, side stalls and food trucks, with refreshments available inside The Shed. The free event runs from 4pm to 8.30pm, with live music and outdoor activities. The fireworks begin at 7pm. After the display, festivities continue indoors with a DJ. Parking is limited; visitors are encouraged to walk where possible.
Petersfield
Petersfield’s annual fireworks display will take place at Bell Hill recreation ground on Saturday, November 1. Petersfield Round Table will light the first fuse around 7pm, with gates at 5.30pm and the bonfire at about 6.30pm. The event is sponsored by Hometown Vehicle Hire, with discounted early bird tickets available from Meg’s on Chapel Street or petersfieldfireworks.co.uk.
Liss
Rother Barn Tree Farm near Liss will also hold a fireworks and bonfire on Saturday, November 1, with live music from Black Cherry Jam and BBQ from Morgan’s. Gates open at 5pm. Details at rotherbarnchristmastrees.co.uk.
Steep
The annual Steep Bonfire & Fireworks takes place on Wednesday, November 5, with proceeds split between the Rosemary Foundation, Naomi House and Friends of Steep School. The show will be on the common opposite the school, with gates at 6.30pm and the bonfire and fireworks after 7pm. Burgers, hot dogs and mulled wine will be available. Parking at Bedales School; tickets on the gate.
Sheet
The annual Sheet Fireworks and Bonfire will be on Millennium Field on Saturday, November 8, with gates at 4pm and the show at 6pm. A bar and hot food will be available at the Friends of Sheet School event. Tickets via ticketsource.co.uk or on the gate. No parking or toilets on site. The Dell near East Meon will also hold a Bonfire & Fireworks event the same day from 4pm to 8pm.
Please email [email protected] if you would like your community’s fireworks event included in this list.
