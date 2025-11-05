The meaning of ‘Freedom’ will be explored in a free and powerful immersive visual and audio installation at Farnham Maltings this Remembrance Sunday.
Professional artists and members of the local community have collaborated on The Freedom Line installation on show for one day only from 11.30am to 4pm.
The event is part of Our Freedom: Then and Now, a major nationwide programme led by Future Arts Centre and supported by Arts Council England marking 80 years since VE and VJ Day.
Sixty arts centres and libraries across the UK are taking part, each exploring what ‘our freedom’ means to their communities through exhibitions, events and performances. Farnham Maltings is the only venue in Surrey participating in the project.
Eighty years on from the end of the Second World War, The Freedom Line at Farnham Maltings invites reflection on what freedom meant then, and what it means today.
The installation takes as its starting point the poem Freedom Road by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, which evokes freedom not as a gift but as an everyday lived experience: “a neighbour’s washing flaps in the breeze.”
Artist Becci Kenning (Art in Transit) has led the project, working with sound artist Boris Allenou, and has engaged school pupils and community members from Farnham and Aldershot. Together in workshops, they have shaped a piece made from words, fabric and sound, rooted in local voices and participation.
The result will be a contemplative installation where visitors are invited to walk, listen and reflect.
