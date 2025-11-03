A head-on collision and emergency drainage works have led to queues in both directions on the main road between Farnham and Bordon this morning (Monday, November 3).
Police are currently directing traffic close to the Jet petrol station on the A325 at Bucks Horn Oak following a smash involving two vehicles.
No-one is thought to be injured but both cars have been badly damaged while debris is scattered across the road.
Recovery operations have begun with traffic restricted to a single lane through the area.
There’s also disruption around half a mile north as drainage work is taking place between the accident site and Birdworld with water covering the southbound lane and temporary traffic lights in operation.
