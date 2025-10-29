Pearce, backing both soloists from the piano, gave us a masterclass in the art and skill of the accompanist. One was reminded of the title of the legendary Gerald Moore’s memoir - “Am I Too Loud?”; the point being that the pianist should unobtrusively support the singer while at the same time doing justice to beautifully written music. Pearce certainly did both, demonstrating his extraordinary musical versatility as accompanist, conductor, and vocal coach, as well as organist.