Patients and visitors at Farnham Hospital are being urged to wear face masks as NHS trusts across Hampshire and Surrey reintroduce infection-control measures in response to a sharp rise in flu cases.
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Farnham Hospital along with Aldershot Centre and Fleet Hospital, reintroduced mask use on Tuesday, December 9, after reporting that the number of flu patients had doubled over the previous two weeks.
The trust said outbreaks had been recorded on wards and that a “particularly virulent” dominant strain was circulating. Masks and hand sanitiser are now available on every ward, and staff working in clinical areas are required to wear fluid-resistant surgical masks to help protect themselves, patients and visitors.
The move comes as hospitals across Hampshire respond to rising flu admissions, driven in part by a mutant flu strain known as H3N2.
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hospitals in Andover, Basingstoke and Winchester, confirmed on Friday, December 12, that it has updated its own mask-wearing guidance.
According to NHS leaders, the number of flu patients admitted to hospital across the South West has risen by 76 per cent in the past week.
The UK Health Security Agency said flu symptoms tend to develop quickly and often include extreme tiredness, unlike colds which usually appear more gradually. Symptoms linked to H3N2 have been similar to seasonal flu and include fever, cough, runny nose and, in some cases, body aches, vomiting or diarrhoea.
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust introduced similar measures on November 11, asking visitors to wear face masks in some areas of Queen Alexandra Hospital following a rise in respiratory illnesses, including flu and norovirus.
Following Friday’s confirmation, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has implemented mask-wearing measures across specific hospital areas to protect patients, visitors and staff, including emergency and urgent care settings, medical assessment units, wards caring for flu patients and maternity services.
Simon Bryant, director of public health for Hampshire County Council, said decisions about infection-control measures, including mask use, are made by individual NHS trusts.
He said: “By taking simple steps you can help protect yourself, family and friends from flu.
“If you have flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, cough or feeling tired and achy, limit contact with others, especially those at higher risk. Wash your hands regularly, keep indoor spaces well ventilated and, if you need to go out while unwell, consider wearing a face mask.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Health Trust, which runs sites including Alton Community Hospital and Andover War Memorial Hospital, has not indicated whether it plans to introduce mask-wearing measures. University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust has also not announced any changes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.