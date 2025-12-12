More flu patients were being treated by the Royal Surrey County Hospital last week, new figures show.
It comes as Government attempts to reach an agreement with doctors planning to go on strike next week, during "the most dangerous time of year".
The most recent NHS winter situation report shows an average of 11 flu patients were being treated by the Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust each day in the week to December 7.
It was up from three flu patients treated by the trust the week before.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said "there is a tidal wave of flu tearing through our hospitals" as an average of 2,660 flu patients were in hospitals across England each day last week, up 55% from 1,717 the previous week.
And at this point last year the number stood at 1,861 patients, including five at the Royal Surrey County Hospital.
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, warned the “unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year”.
She added: "The numbers of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year.
"Even worse, it continues to rise and the peak is not in sight yet, so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead."
Dr Vicky Price, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the "flu-nami" was hitting the NHS but this was "a sadly familiar picture of a system under relentless strain".
She added: "This week we have seen clinicians reviewing patients in waiting rooms due to lack of space, and cupboards used as temporary clinical areas – a new low for patient care standards."
The NHS is also grappling with the threat of resident doctors going on strike next week in a dispute with the Government over pay and jobs.
Mr Streeting has offered the British Medical Association a last-minute deal in the hope of avoiding a five-day strike, which the doctors' union has agreed to put to members.
The offer includes an expansion of specialist training posts as well as covering out-of-pocket expenses such as exam fees, but does not include extra pay.
Mr Streeting said on Thursday: "The offer I have made to the BMA would help solve the jobs problem resident doctors are facing, and bring an end to strike action this Christmas, which is the most dangerous time of year.
"I urge resident doctors not to inflict further damage on the NHS, vote for this deal, and call off the Christmas strikes."