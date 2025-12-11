Hospital admissions for flu in the South East have more than doubled in the past week, with NHS leaders warning the region is facing unusually high numbers for early December.
Around 200 people have been in hospital each day since the start of the month, up fifty one per cent on the previous week. New data released on Thursday shows 200 more patients were admitted than during the same period last year.
Frimley Health and Royal Surrey have both reintroduced mask-wearing as cases rise, and they are among a third of the region’s acute trusts to bring back the measure.
Dr Christopher Tibbs, medical director for the NHS in the South East, said: “The numbers of patients we’re seeing in our hospitals with flu is extremely high for this time of year and we still don’t know when that number will reach its peak.
“Staff right across the NHS are working incredibly hard in difficult circumstances to provide the best possible care for patients but we absolutely need you to play your part too.
“Please get your flu jab as soon as possible if you haven’t had it already – there’s still time to be protected in time for Christmas.”
Vaccination clinics continue to run across the region, with residents urged to book appointments through their GP or local pharmacy. NHS teams have delivered three million flu vaccinations so far, out of an estimated five million eligible people.
Caroline Reid, NHS England South East’s director of commissioning and senior responsible officer for vaccinations, thanked those who have already had their jab.
She said: “So much work has gone into the flu vaccination programme and NHS teams are continuing to promote and administer vaccines across the South East.
“If you haven’t yet had your jab, there is still time to get vaccinated. I would also really encourage parents and care givers to get your children vaccinated. Flu is continuing to be prevalent in schools and nursery settings.”
The NHS said it is also working to avert planned strike action by the British Medical Association next week and welcomed the union’s decision to survey its members on a new offer.
Other trusts reintroducing mask-wearing include East Surrey (clinical areas), Ashford and St Peter’s (Emergency Department), Dartford and Gravesham, and University Hospitals Sussex.
