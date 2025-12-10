Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking was a full-throttle festive spectacle, delivering big laughs, bold performances and the kind of joyful chaos that defines a classic pantomime.
From slapstick set pieces to groan-worthy gags and eye-catching production, it leaned happily into tradition while keeping the energy high throughout.
For the children in the audience, the biggest laughs belonged to Aaron James as Muddles the Jester. He bounded across the stage with tireless enthusiasm, blending cheeky audience banter with a steady stream of playful mischief and unashamed toilet humour. The reaction from my own seven-year-old twins said it all, they barely stopped laughing from start to finish.
Judge Rinder’s sparkling Man in the Mirror provided the perfect comic foil, bringing sharp timing and a steady torrent of double entendres that clearly tickled the more mature viewers.
Lesley Joseph as the villannous Queen Dragonella combined menace and malevolence, with the odd mishap. The sitcom superstar played the villain with commanding presence but tempered it with a self-deprecating edge that kept the audience firmly on her side.
Her ability to switch from fearsome to funny in the bat of an eyelid was hugely impressive. Her reception went far beyond the standard boos at curtain call, with prolonged applause reflecting just how much the crowd had loved her performance.
Her scenes with the Man in the Mirror and Muddles stood out, especially in their exchanges where fast-paced wordplay, tongue-twisters and festive sing-alongs collided. The odd slip-up only fuelled the fun, provoking some of the loudest laughs of the night, especially when a performer lost their hairpiece.
At the heart of the story, Briana Craig brought real warmth to the role of Princess Snow White, delivering a performance that was charming and sweet but laced with a confident note of quiet heroism. She gave the character a strength beneath the softness that added real depth to her performance.
Alongside her, Scott Maurice was a solid, dependable Prince William, convincingly stepping into the role as the princess’s love interest - and a few other characters’ to note - providing a steady anchor amid the chaos.
Visually, the production didn’t pull its punches. Glittering backdrops, vibrant costumes and constant movement flooded the stage with colour, while unexpected moments, like the motorbike gliding high above the audience, added to the sense that anything might happen next. The sound of the crowd joining in with songs, chants and shout-along routines gave the evening its infectious energy. It felt like the kind of show where everyone, regardless of age, was invited to be part of the fun.
A shout-out is also due to the actors playing the Magnificent Seven. They brought real warmth and comic timing to their roles without ever slipping into cliché.
By the end, Snow White in Woking proved itself to be a lively, laughter-filled crowd-pleaser, topped off with a glittering, show-stopping wedding scene.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking until Sunday, January 4, 2026. For ticket information visit www.atgtickets.com/woking
