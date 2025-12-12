This includes how youngsters access content and how modern viewing habits compare with previous generations’ childhood experiences.
The survey forms part of Mr Hinds’ work on the House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee, which recently opened an inquiry into children’s TV and media during a period of rapid technological change.
Mr Hinds said: “What do you think of when someone mentions children’s TV - Peppa Pig, Blue Peter, Bananaman? Children’s programmes can instantly transport us back to our own childhoods.
“They’re powerful and often very emotive. I’m keen to understand how today’s children experience TV. So which programmes they enjoy most, which are the most engaging or educational, and how they watch them, whether on live TV, streaming services or on-demand platforms.”
As well as examining what children are watching and how they watch it, the inquiry will also consider issues such as parental controls and the impact that TV and online video content can have, both positive and negative, on children’s health, wellbeing and development.
Mr Hinds added: “It’s vital that we protect and support the UK’s children’s TV sector, but the marketplace is now so crowded that traditional British-made programmes are struggling to compete with major global productions on streaming platforms.
Mr Hinds is encouraging participation from across East Hampshire to help inform the Committee’s work and shape future recommendations.
The inquiry is expected to report its findings early next year.
