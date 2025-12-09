Cook Stars, which operates in more than 55 locations across the UK, launched locally this autumn with sessions for children aged two to 17. Every class is fully hands-on, with each child given their own workstation, ingredients, equipment, apron, snack, craft activity and a recipe card to take home.
“Parents know how important cooking is, but it’s increasingly hard to fit in at home,” said franchise lead Lizzy Hurley. “Our classes are practical, fun, and genuinely make cooking child’s play.”
Cook Stars runs three age groups: Minis (two to five), Juniors (five to 11) and Academy (11 to 17). Children learn to cook from scratch, tackling a new dish and cuisine every week, with an emphasis on healthy recipes and occasional treats to keep things exciting.
Safety is a key focus. All leaders are trained, DBS-checked and allergy-aware, with simple adaptations offered where possible.
“Children are far more capable in the kitchen than people realise,” Lizzy added. “Parents are often amazed by what they bring home. When children help prepare their own food, they’re far more willing to taste it – and enjoy it.”
As well as its popular term-time sessions, Cook Stars offers pre-school classes, after-school clubs and weekend sessions, along with creative school holiday workshops. It also runs fully hosted, hassle-free children’s birthday parties — providing all ingredients, equipment and entertainment — making them a stress-free option for busy parents.
To celebrate the launch, new families can enjoy a Buy One Class, Get One FREE introductory offer. Class details, locations and booking information for the Farnham and Haslemere area are available at cookstars.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.