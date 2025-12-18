An “over the top” plan to build 159 homes on a gateway site near Farnham town centre has been rejected.
Plans to build six residential blocks on the Centrum site were rejected by Waverley Borough Council amid concerns about loss of light and the “overbearing” impact of the redevelopment on neighbours.
But the shadow of the planning inspector loomed large during the Wednesday debate in Godalming with councillors wary of recent appeal decisions.
Applicants CR Properties Development want to redevelop the compact site between Dogflud Way and East Street currently home to an MOT centre and the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice furniture shop.
The highest block on the southern side will be six stories high with 37 parking spaces also being proposed in a scheme that will “deliver clear public benefits”.
The firm revised its plans after concerns about height and density were raised by the WBC planning committee in September, with the applicants to submitting a “technical response” to loss of daylight concerns.
Gables were removed from the two tallest blocks while the roof heights of others were dropped by 400 millimetres with WBC planning officers recommending approval.
David Lewis, speaking for the applicants, said the plans were not speculative and the result of five years of work.
He said: “This is a high-quality design that makes the most effective use of the land it sits on – delivering housing in these locations is paramount.”
But while there was an acceptance the site should be redeveloped for housing, concerns remain about how the blocks will affect light levels for neighbours.
“This proposal will cause clear and significant lasting harm,” said Barry Saunders.
Cllr George Hesse felt the changes were “minimal” before warning members the future of Farnham’s east end was in their hands.
“I just don’t think it’s enough,” said Cllr Phoebe Sullivan.
“The diagram doesn’t show that much of a change – I would like to see houses there but I just think we’re not quite there yet.”
Cllr David Munro went even further in his criticism, eliciting applause from the packed public gallery.
He said: “I don’t think the access arrangements have been thought through – it’s over the top, it’s too high, it’s too crowded and too overbearing.”
Cllr Andy Macleod also called it “too big” but admitted the scheme had positives in providing housing.
He said: “It’s well designed in that they’ve managed to fit this scheme into this rather snug site”
Cllr Terry Weldon also highlighted the need to accept densification because of Waverley’s acute shortage of housing while Cllr Graham White voted for approval in what seemed a head versus heart decision.
He said: “We’ve got to accept or reject it.
“If we do reject it, the developer is quite at liberty to go and appeal and in the current climate I think we would be fighting hard to win that case.”
In the end the committee voted 6-5 for rejection, with councillors citing the overbearing and detrimental effect on neighbouring amenities after an hour-long debate. But what will happen next?
