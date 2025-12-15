Town centre improvement works in Farnham are due to pause for Christmas later this week before resuming in the new year with a three-month closure of The Borough.
Work is scheduled to stop on Friday, December 19, and restart on Monday, January 5, when The Borough will close fully to traffic until the end of March.
The closure will apply between Castle Street and the Royal Deer Junction to allow pavements to be widened and a new paved pedestrian crossing and loading bay to be installed.
“This requires a road closure to enable the works to be carried out and keep construction teams safe,” a spokesperson for Surrey County Council said.
Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the road during the works, and shops will remain accessible during opening hours. Additional lane closures will also be in place at the Royal Deer Junction.
Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes where possible or use travel apps such as Google Maps or Waze. The signed diversion route will run via Castle Street, Castle Hill, Folly Hill, Upper Hale Road and Hale Road, returning to East Street via the Six Bells Roundabout.
The closure will result in timetable and route changes to bus services 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 65 and 404. Service 46 will not be affected.
Elsewhere, overnight resurfacing works planned for South Street have been postponed until the new year as contractors require three consecutive dry nights to complete the work.
Overnight repaving of pedestrian crossovers at Lower and Upper Church Lanes is also planned, while footpath diversions will remain in place in West Street.
More information, including details of bus changes, is available at www.surreycc.gov.uk/farnhamworks or by calling 0300 200 1003.
