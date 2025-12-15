The business, a personalised embroidered clothing brand for babies and toddlers, was founded just a few months ago by sisters Gemma Grout, 38, and Sophie Peirce, 32.
The Heath End sisters started the company while on maternity leave together, inspired by their sons, Theodore, 14 months, and Alfie, who turns one this month, who gave the brand its name.
They beat hundreds of businesses from across the UK to win the award.
“We literally taught ourselves embroidery from scratch,” said Ms Grout. “We are entirely self-funded and built this brand in a competitive market through hard work and perseverance, often working after sleepless nights and between our babies’ naps.
“To be recognised as the Best Family Business so quickly is an overwhelming validation for us.”
Ms Peirce said the recognition meant a great deal in a challenging trading environment.
“The small business community is not only supportive but also inspiring,” she said. “It is a tough market out there and being recognised is a real honour. Receiving this award this past weekend is a time that my sister and I will never forget.”
The sisters also used their win to highlight the importance of supporting independent businesses during difficult economic conditions.
“In this difficult economic time, where rising costs are squeezing small businesses like ours, we want to highlight how important it is for consumers to shop small,” said Ms Grout.
“When you choose a business like Theodore & Alfie over a large corporation, you are not just buying a product; you are supporting a family, helping us pay the bills and fuelling the UK economy in a meaningful way. Every small purchase makes a massive difference.”
More information can be found on Instagram at @theodoreandalfie.shop or by searching for Theodore & Alfie on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.