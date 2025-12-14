Farnham’s Christmas Market returned in triumph, bringing festive life back to Castle Street and The Borough after last year’s disappointing cancellation due to bad weather.
Today (Sunday, December 14) shoppers turned out to enjoy a bright but cold day, providing ideal conditions for an outdoor market. Stalls lined the town centre streets, offering everything from handmade gifts and festive decorations to street food and warming drinks.
Castle Street and The Borough were alive with colour and sound throughout the day, with live music drifting through the streets as families and friends moved between stalls.
Children queued to meet Santa in his grotto, while the live nativity attracted steady interest, drawing passers-by to pause and take a closer look.
Many visitors also took the opportunity to explore Farnham’s independent shops, cafés and pubs, making a day of their Christmas shopping.
The return of the market in fine weather was especially welcome after a year of disruption caused by roadworks in and around the town centre, which have affected access and footfall.
Sunday’s event offered a chance for residents to reconnect with Farnham’s high streets at one of the busiest times of the year.
Organisers hoped the market would provide a timely boost in the run-up to Christmas.
