Badshot Lea was sparkling with both lights and creativity last week when the inaugural Christmas Tree Festival from the Parish of Badshot Lea and Hale took place in St George’s Church, also raising around £4,000 for charity.
An estimated 2,000 visitors came to see the 48 trees entered by individuals and organisations, most of whom had taken a imaginative approach to the invitation to create a tree reflecting something about them.
The results ranged from a tepee to a tutu, from living flowers to cans of soup, copper pipes to industrial bearings and seemingly everything in between.
Christine Brown, one of the organisers, said she could not choose a favourite: “They all reflect really well the organisations which created them; they are all totally original.”
Visitors voted for their favourite trees and the overall winner was announced at the church’s carol service on Sunday, December 7. The winner was the Tice’s Meadow tree which was made entirely of materials found in the nature reserve with decorations created by children from Hawley Woods School.
There was a café all weekend, and on the Saturday there were craft stalls, live music and a visit from Father Christmas. Overall, the festival raised around £4,000 which has been divided between the parish and Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.
Revd Lexi Russell, rector of the Parish of Badshot Lea and Hale, said: 'In all my years of going to church this has to be the best event hosted by a parish.
“The community spirit throughout the festival has been amazing, with lots of people coming together to make each tree so individual and unique. It was clear to see the time, effort and creativity that had gone into each tree and it was a reflection of what can happen when a community comes together for a great cause.”
