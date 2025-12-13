Hampshire residents are being urged to have their say on a plan that will decide where quarries, recycling centres, and waste facilities will be built.
The Hampshire County Council consultation runs to February 12, 2026 and focuses on changes suggested by a Planning Inspector after hearings earlier this year.
The updated Minerals and Waste Plan reflects new environmental rules, rising demand for construction materials, and the need for more recycling and waste-processing capacity.
At a hearing, representatives from Cemex, Collard Group, New Milton Sand and Ballast, Raymond Brown Group, and Aggregate Industries Ltd, among others, expressed their views.
Neighbours of the proposed quarries, such as Venetia Roland and Pamela Perrysites, also had the opportunity to speak.
Ms Roland, who lives on the border of the proposed Midgham Farm quarry at Fordingbridge, said residents felt that the council was “not interested in residents, only in bringing the plan forward as a gravel extraction site.”
Why the plan is being updated
The original plan was adopted in 2013. Over time, parts of it became outdated, so the partial update aims to make sure Hampshire can manage its minerals and waste responsibly for the next 15 years.
It sets rules for where minerals can be extracted, protects important areas, and updates sites for waste facilities.
It also reflects new environmental rules and the growing need for construction materials and recycling.
Why it matters
Without an up-to-date plan, decisions about new quarries or waste sites could be made on appeal rather than by local authorities. An adopted plan gives clearer rules for developers and better protections for the environment and local communities.
What happens next
After the consultation closes in February, all feedback will be reviewed by the Planning Inspector. the Planning Inspector will review all feedback.
If approved, the updated plan will guide all minerals and waste decisions in Hampshire, including Southampton, Portsmouth, and the county’s two national parks.
Residents, businesses, and local groups can view the proposed changes and send their comments to [email protected].
