Farnham Probus Club
The Probus Club of Farnham will finish 2025 with a Christmas lunch on December 18 that will include a presentation on The RNLI - 200 years and counting.
In 2026 a holiday to Kent is planned together with the regular luncheons. The luncheon presentations scheduled are Do You Know Where You Are - An Introduction into the Early Days in the Life of Ordnance Survey on January 26, The Great Barn at Wanborough on March 24 and Modern China on April 28.
The Probus Club of Farnham is a luncheon club for men who have retired from professional or business backgrounds. The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Hogs Back Hotel. For details visit www.probusfarnham.co.uk
Bake, Natter & Roll Farnham WI
On possibly the coldest night of the year there was a warm and welcoming atmosphere as the members of Bake, Natter and Roll Farnham WI gathered at the Spire Church for their annual general meeting on November 20.
Usually AGMs are clanky and stuffy events, but not Bake, Natter and Roll’s. Secretary Gail took members back over the last year’s meetings, highlighting some of the more noticeable activities, such as burlesque dancing with Cherry Bomb, ghost and bat hunting with Nick, Sharon guiding members through plans for death, Andreas and the World of Chocolate, planting a Pimm’s pot with Elspeth and Ciarran, as well as the wonderful team from the Hygiene Bank.
Bake, Natter and Roll members were so inspired to help the Hygiene Bank that they created Christmas shoe boxes filled with hygiene products to donate at the AGM, so Helena and one of her volunteers from Farnham and Aldershot Hygiene Bank came to collect a huge pile of shoe boxes which filled her car up completely.
Helena drew the wrapped raffle, and also drew Bake, Natter and Roll members Ali and Val for the £100 bursary.
The finances of Bake, Natter and Roll were shown to have been efficiently and professionally looked after by the outgoing treasurer Debbie. She is handing over the role of treasurer to Sue.
Jeanie the programme secretary left for each of the attendees a copy of the exciting and varied events for 2026.
The members voted for the president, Jenny, to do another year in the role. Jenny thanked all the members, highlighting amazing ad hoc activities that Bake, Natter and Roll does such as helping at the Williams Club, Music in the Park, and volunteers helping at Potter’s Gate.
Jenny also thanked Gail and Jillian for organising the successful curry club, now in its eighth year, and Ali for managing the book group. She also thanked all the members on the committee, old and new, of Bake, Natter and Roll - Debi, Gail, Jeanie, Sue, Ailsa and, with special thanks and gifts from all of Bake, Natter and Roll, Debbie, who is retiring from the committee.
Once the members had refuelled on the delicious cakes created by Nicola, the members got stuck into the exciting Christmas craft project of the evening of creating ‘thimble pips’.
The next meeting of Bake, Natter and Roll will be the Christmas party with hula hooping on December 18 at 7.45pm in the Main Hall at the Spire Church in South Street, Farnham.
Alresford Community Choir
Alresford Community Choir’s recent Remembrance concert raised more than £800 for service charities.
More than £100 was raised for the Royal British Legion through the sale of poppies to choir members to wear at the concert, and a retiring collection at the concert raised more than £700 which was split equally between the Royal British Legion and SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity.
Choir director Simon Gallear said: “Thank you all for helping to raise so much money for these two very worthwhile charities which help serving men and women and veterans, and their families.
“We are already rehearsing hard for our next concert Deck the Halls on December 13, but I’m afraid tickets are already sold out. However, you can put your name on our waiting list by contacting Keith Clarke at [email protected].”
St Peter’s Church Bell Ringers Petersfield
St Peter’s Bell Ringers are fortunate in having in their archives an old belfry book dated 1900 to 1939 giving records of the ringing taking place for special events years ago.
On November 11, 1918, the ringers handled the ropes to celebrate the signing of the Armistice, and they did so again to celebrate the signing of the Peace Treaty on June 28, 1919.
Of note are the names among the band for the latter entry. Three First World War soldiers are mentioned.
Sergeant A J Garrett served with Siege Battery of the Royal Garrison Artillery in France, and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his distinguished service and gallantry, as well as the Victory Medal.
Company Sergeant Major H Mell joined up in March 1917 aged 30 and served in the Hampshire Regiment and then with the Wiltshire Regiment in France on the Western Front.
Sergeant F Mell was Henry’s younger brother. He served as a private (acting sergeant) in the Hampshire Regiment and was awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal for gallantry in the field, aged 30, while serving in Mesopotamia - now Iran - at Resht.
The first lady ringers in Petersfield joined the band during the First World War to fill the places left by men at the front. They were also included among ringers in celebrating the Armistice in 1918 and the signing of the Peace Treaty in 1919.
Two previous Petersfield bell ringers, tower secretary Melonie Moore and steeple keeper Malcolm Wigmore, did the research for this article.
Petersfield Royal British Legion
The Petersfield Royal British Legion are moving on up as they’ve found a new home in a town centre bar and restaurant.
Members have raised a glass to Jake Benstead as The Folly Wine Bar owner stepped in after the group lost their previous meeting space at The Red Lion.
The group will now meet on the second Wednesday of the month at the Folly Upstairs, with their president, David Lodrick MBE, presenting Mr Benstead with a Royal British Legion plaque to display in the room as a token of thanks.
Mr Benstead said: “I am delighted the Royal British Legion came to me when they were in need.
“I have offered them the use of any of the spaces available in The Folly Market to conduct their meetings and enjoy a drink or two together.
“I really do hope they consider the Folly Wine Bar to be their home for many years to come.”
Petersfield Royal British Legion branch chairman Chris Paige claimed the venue was perfect for their monthly meetings.
He said: “It’s fantastic the branch has found a new home - we are extremely thankful to Jake and the entire Folly team for their warm welcome.”
There was another presentation at the Royal British Legion’s November 12 meeting, as the Petersfield Society were thanked for initiating and running the annual Clean-Up for Remembrance initiative.
The project, founded by Petersfield Society trustee Beth Svarovska in 2015, aims to make the town as smart as possible for Remembrance, with volunteers, Norse South East workers, police, business figures and Kings Arms figures joining the co-ordinated clean-up.
After accepting the award on behalf of the Petersfield Society, Beth gave a heartfelt thanks to the Royal British Legion for their gesture, service and clean-up volunteers.
She believed the Clean-Up had become part of the town’s culture and hoped the idea would spread across the UK.
Alton Art Society
The Alton Art Society’s annual exhibition was a great success, with many styles of art plus various three-dimensional works on show.
The exhibition also displayed artwork and hand-painted scarves donated to the society by Mary Clarke, a long-standing member who died earlier this year.
A spokesperson said: “We also held the children’s exhibition, with fabulous works submitted by several local schools, which was amazing - so much young talent.”
Alton pest control firm PelGar International supported Alton Lions Club’s Christmas Appeal with a £750 donation.
The money, raised through PelGar’s staff charity initiative, will help the Lions provide Sainsbury’s vouchers for families facing hardship and seasonal gift hampers for elderly residents who might otherwise spend Christmas alone. Around local 100 individuals and households will benefit.
Alton Lions Club president Paul Taroni said: “On behalf of all of us at Alton Lions Club, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone at PelGar International for voting to support us in your recent staff charity initiative.
“Your generosity makes a real difference to our Christmas Appeal and to the lives of those we serve. Together we can make Christmas brighter for our neighbours in need.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.