Time to reverse Brexit sabotage
The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that it has wiped 4 percent from our economy. The resulting suppression of wages and loss in revenue for the treasury were reasons for the increase in tax rises in the recent Budget.
New polling by Best for Britain shows that three in five Brits now see Brexit as a failure, with seven in 10 of these voters blaming Nigel Farage. His silence on the subject speaks volumes.
Alongside pointing out the problem and those responsible, the Government must increase efforts to work with the EU to undo the damage.
They must go further and faster in removing barriers to trade; unlocking growth, pushing prices down, and putting money back in people’s pockets.
Craig Stevens
Petersfield
Farage’s mask is beginning to slip
What is it with ambitious wannabe politicians throwing their toys out of the pram as regards the cancelling of mayoral elections? The new councils aren’t even formed yet so it’s hardly a surprise!
Seeing Nigel Farage lose the plot at his Westminster press conference made my day though. The fact that this happened as soon as he came under scrutiny says it all.
This is a guy who told donors he expected to do a deal with the Tories in 2029 as he did in 2019 and has now welcomed 21 former Tory MPs into his party and goodness knows how many former members and councillors on top.
All I can say is keep the pressure up because the mask is slipping from the true face of Nigel Farage and long may it continue.
Geoffrey Brooking,
Saxley Court,
Havant
A new leading role for Woolmead site
Homes England, which is a government quango is looking for a new planning consent to provide viability for the Woolmead site, which remains a loss-making eyesore.
If Homes England fails to find a developer for the Woolmead site, which currently has a planning consent for 138 dwellings and 4,097 sq m of commercial space, perhaps the site should be looked at with a completely new perspective.
The Farnham Theatre Association have in mind a scheme which would serve the community and draw people to visit the east side of the town.
We wish to test the idea of a mixed development of a theatre, flats and a covered food market/supermarket.
The present Woolmead concept has already been around for about 10 years, with a miserable failure to attract developers and nothing yet has been built.
The Brightwells scheme took almost 20 years before the local authority site owners (Waverley Borough Council) realised what a gigantic mistake they had made in pursuing an out-of-date plan. Please do not let this happen again!
We need our authorities to restore what our once vibrant town centre has already lost – in the form of a well-equipped venue for entertainment, theatre, music and social events - and is soon to lose a popular low-cost food market, all to serve our ever-expanding town of new residents.
Anne Cooper,
Spokesperson,
Farnham Theatre Association
Save your stamps to support child safety
Please save your UK and foreign postage stamps to support the Lullaby Trust. This charity raises awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), offers emotional support for bereaved families including their Care of the Next Infant (CONI) scheme and provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies.
This can make the difference between happiness and heartbreak for countless families.
Please send to the Lullaby Trust, c/o 16 Oak Drive, Broadway Park, The Causeway, Petersfield, GU31 4LX.
Your contributions, however large or small, are welcome throughout the year. Thank you.
Anna Cromwell,
The Causeway,
Petersfield
Festive safety tips for kitties
While incidents are rare, to ensure a relaxing festive period for you and your pet, Cats Protection has gathered some tips to keep cats and kittens safe around Christmas trees and decorations
For example, try putting up your Christmas tree a few days early, without lights or decorations, to get your cat used to all the excitement and see if they are likely to climb it.
If your cat is a prolific climber, or young and still a bit clumsy, you may want to avoid the tangle risk of long string decorations such as lights or beads. And ensure your tree has a sturdy base to prevent injury from it toppling over.
If you opt for a real Christmas tree it is worth noting that some parts may be toxic if eaten.
Most cat owners will have a fun festive period with their four-legged friends but it is important to have a good understanding of your cat and adapt your decorations and celebrations to allow you all to enjoy a merry Christmas
Daniel Warren-Cummings,
Central Behaviour Officer,
Cats Protection
Don’t let older people face the cold alone
With rising energy costs and falling temperatures, thousands of older people in our community face an impossible choice: heat their homes or eat a hot meal. Last year, Independent Age answered nearly 8,000 calls about Pension Credit – our highest ever on this topic.
Cold homes and inadequate food put older people at serious risk of ill-health during the winter months. That’s why each year Independent Age produces the Winterwise guide, a free resource packed with practical tips and information about financial support to help older people stay safe and well.
This year’s guide was produced in partnership with UK Power Networks (UKPN), who own, maintain, and deliver electricity across London, the South East and East of England. We’re also joining UKPN to encourage anyone over State Pension age to sign up to the Priority Service Register, which ensures additional assistance during power cuts.
By spreading the word, we can make this winter safer for countless older people in our area.
Joanna Elson CBE,
Chief Executive,
Independent Age
