Bohunt School has cemented its place among the nation’s elite, ranking sixteenth nationally for non-selective state schools in The Sunday Times League Tables 2026.
The league tables feature the top 700 state, selective, and independent schools across the UK.
A Level results at Bohunt Sixth Form were among the best in the region, with 46 per cent of entries achieving A or A* grades. These outstanding outcomes have enabled students to secure places at Russell Group universities, Oxbridge, and other prestigious institutions, as well as launch apprenticeships with leading organisations.
Additionally, Bohunt led the County in the number of students attaining passes in English and maths, ensuring they could pursue their preferred college courses.
Headteacher Randall Jull said: “Being ranked sixteenth in the UK is a testament to the exceptional effort and spirit of our entire community. We are determined to build on this success and continue raising the bar for what Bohunt School can achieve.
“This recognition celebrates the collective commitment to nurturing young people academically and personally, alongside our unrivalled enrichment programmes.”
Trust Leader Neil Strowger added: “For the second year running, Bohunt has ranked in the top 20 nationally. While our education is about much more than exam results, for a cohort that begins Year 7 at the national average to finish comfortably inside the top 20 non-selective schools is a breathtaking achievement. Hats off to everyone involved.”
Bohunt School in Liphook is a mixed secondary school with a sixth form, serving more than 1,900 students.
Located within the South Downs National Park, the school draws pupils from surrounding areas including Surrey, Hampshire, and West Sussex.
It was rated “Outstanding” by Ofsted and has been recognised as TES School of the Year. It’s sixth form opened in 2017.
