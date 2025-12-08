The Local Democracy Reporting Service first revealed the figure in October, after an IT blunder at Southampton City Council accidentally showed it on a test website.
The now-confirmed funding forms part of the Devolution Priority Programme, which will see six regions across England gain their own elected mayors.
The programme will provide almost £6 billion over 30 years, with nearly £200 million distributed annually across the regions.
Under the confirmation, Hampshire and the Solent’s Mayoral Combined Authority will receive £44.6 million each year.
In addition, each of the six regions will receive at least £3 million over the next three financial years, plus an initial £1 million in the coming months to support the establishment of the new mayoral authorities.
The government said the funding can be spent flexibly on local priorities, including boosting the economy, creating jobs, accelerating housebuilding programmes, and increasing the availability of social and affordable homes.
Minister for Devolution, Faith and Communities Miatta Fahnbulleh MP said: “This money will help transform communities for the better as part of our Plan for Change.
“It will help new mayors achieve what their areas’ want most, from building more of the 1.5 million homes this government has promised to improving the green spaces that locals love – this is how devolution improves lives across the country.”
Lorna Fielker, Labour candidate for Mayor of Hampshire, Solent and the Isle of Wight, added: “I’m delighted that Hampshire, Solent and the Isle of Wight will receive our share of £200 million annually, which the six devolution priority regions will receive for the next 30 years.
“This could help us build the much-needed homes our area urgently needs.”
The other candidates are Donna Jones (Conservative), Martin Tod (Lib Dem) and Chris Parry (Reform).
Labour MPs welcomed the announcement. Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin said: “More homes, better high streets and support for small and medium businesses are all on the way for our city as a multi-billion-pound long-term funding package is announced by this Labour Government today.
“That means £44.6 million per year for Hampshire and the Solent area, including here in Portsmouth, to boost our economy to create much-needed lasting jobs and opportunities”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.