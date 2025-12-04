Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “After years of decline, better buses are finally on the way. Our £3 billion investment will give local authorities the long-term funding they need to deliver lower fares, more frequent services, and the reliable transport that communities depend on. "We've already extended the £3 bus fare cap to help people with their everyday journeys, and now we're backing this with the funding councils need to transform their local services. "This is part of our wider plan to make public transport cheaper across the country – we've frozen rail fares for the first time in 30 years and we’re building Great British Railways to deliver better value for passengers. "Whether it's the bus to work, the train to see family, or getting to a hospital appointment, affordable transport is essential to bearing down on the cost of living and growing our economy."