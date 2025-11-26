Dominic Martin has been reselected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for East Hampshire after coming within 1,275 votes of unseating Conservative MP Damian Hinds at the 2024 General Election.
The result made East Hampshire one of the most marginal seats in southern England.
Mr Martin, a former ambassador, claims victory for the Liberal Democrats is within reach. His career includes organising the 2013 G8 summit in Northern Ireland, leading the UK’s climate change attaché network and contributing to the development of the 2010 Bribery Act.
Until November 2025, he served on the board of Transparency International UK and contributes to the development of Liberal Democrat policy on the economy and international security.
“As someone who lives here and has campaigned in every ward, I believe I have the local credibility to be a genuine champion for East Hampshire,” said Mr Martin, who lives in Petersfield.
East Hampshire has elected a Conservative MP at every election since the constituency was created in 1983, replacing the former Petersfield seat, which had also returned Conservatives continuously since 1885.
Mr Martin criticised the party’s local record, citing what he called “years of complacency” on housing, the environment, farming and local services.
“The Conservatives have had a very long run indeed in East Hampshire. But they have continually failed to deliver for residents. Now is the time for a local Liberal Democrat champion,” he said.
If elected, Mr Martin said his priorities would include addressing the cost-of-living challenges facing residents, improving NHS access and transport links, supporting local small businesses and high streets, strengthening the rural economy and farming, promoting affordable homes with proper infrastructure in the right locations through a Local Plan, and cleaning up rivers and the environment.
He also pledged to back Martin Tod, the party’s candidate for Mayor of Hampshire and the Solent, in creating an integrated regional transport system.
Mr Martin warned Britain faces “immense challenges”, including the climate crisis, weak economic growth and international instability.
“Reform UK and the Conservatives say ‘Britain going it alone in the world’ is the answer. We Liberal Democrats know that’s a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Only by working with our friends, allies, and closest trading partners - especially in Europe, can we deliver a secure and prosperous future.”
He said there is “a strong case for much greater investment in our defence and national resilience in the light of growing international security challenges” and that Hampshire, with its long tradition of support for the armed forces, will play an important role.
Mr Martin said his international experience in climate diplomacy, EU negotiations and conflict prevention motivates him to “stand up to populism” and promote “practical, evidence-based solutions”, working with other countries.
“Only the Liberal Democrats are refusing to give in to Farage’s brand of politics,” he added. “We’ll keep fighting for a brighter UK future of growth, fairness and cooperation - not talking our country down, demonising scapegoats and sowing division within our United Kingdom. I’m proud to champion Liberal Democrat values and to deliver for East Hampshire.”
