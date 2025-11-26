The scheme for the £1 fee after 1pm from Monday to Thursday was introduced by Waverley in its car parks in November to boost footfall over the Christmas trading period. The current offer is due to start on December 9 and end on January 1, 2026.
The Waverley Borough Council Conservative Group plans to bring a motion to extend the scheme before Waverley’s Full Council meeting on Tuesday, December 2.
The proposal, tabled by Opposition Leader Cllr Jane Austin, is aimed at supporting high street traders during the ongoing Farnham Infrastructure Programme.
The Conservatives say Farnham town centre has benefited from significant investment by Surrey County Council, with major improvement works under way and further disruption expected from January through to March 2026.
While the works are expected to bring long-term benefits, they say businesses have faced short-term trading challenges throughout 2025.
Farnham Bourne ward Cllr Carole Cockburn said: “I welcome this motion proposed by Leader of the Opposition Cllr Austin. Farnham businesses should not be left to carry the burden of improvements that will ultimately benefit the whole community.
“With the scale and duration of disruption set to continue, we must act now to protect local economic vitality and ensure our town centre remains vibrant, accessible and attractive to shoppers.”
Gregory Stafford MP for Farnham and Bordon added: “Extending support for Farnham is a practical, targeted measure to help businesses weather the disruption and keep Farnham’s high street thriving. When long-term improvements cause short-term pain, Waverley must step up and support those affected.”
Farnham Town Council, Waverley Borough Council and Surrey County Council have already introduced the £1 after-1pm parking rate from Monday to Thursday in all Waverley-run Farnham car parks.
Although Downing Street reopened to through traffic earlier this month, South Street and The Borough are due to close for further infrastructure works in the new year.
Waverley Borough Council has been approached for comment.
