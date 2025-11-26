Fans will be able to chat with one of Jane Austen’s most famous heroines this December as a world-first Elizabeth Bennet AI avatar goes on display at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham.
The installation marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth and features an interactive avatar known as Lizzy, inspired by the central character in Pride and Prejudice.
Lizzy is the result of a collaboration between UCA, StarPal.ai and Jane Austen’s House, designed to explore new possibilities in AI-powered avatars drawn from fiction.
She was developed using a curated knowledge bank of original Austen works, historical facts and scholarly research, and trained to reflect the empathy and humour that define Elizabeth Bennet’s character.
The AI has also been programmed to engage in sophisticated, conversational exchanges aligned with Austen’s distinctive wit.
Asked about the author’s 250th birthday, Lizzy said: “Celebrating the 250th birthday of Jane Austen is a joyous occasion because it provides an opportunity to honour her remarkable contributions to literature, reflect on her enduring legacy, and the joy her stories bring to countless people.
“Her novels, like ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ have not only entertained but also offered insightful commentary on society, relationships, and human nature.”
The installation is set within a Regency-styled drawing room. Lizzy’s costume and hair were designed and created by students on UCA’s BA Games Art and MA Digital Fashion courses. Props for the display were curated by BA Design for Theatre and Screen student Freddy Ellison.
The project was supported through GAIN — the Games and Innovation Nexus — a £2.3 million programme led by UCA alongside the University of Surrey and the University of Warwick.
Lauren Newport-Quinn, innovation project manager for GAIN at UCA, said: “This innovative tool holds significant potential for enhancing intuitive learning within the arts and heritage sectors. Engaging in conversational exchanges with an avatar with a comprehensive knowledge base will broaden many learners’ perspectives, making information more accessible and enriching.”
Lizzy will be on display in the Foyer Gallery at UCA in Farnham from Sunday, December 1, until Sunday, December 22. She can also be accessed online at gain.uca.ac.uk.
